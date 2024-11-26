Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹171.35, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80082.21, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹169.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 167.32 10 170.87 20 175.49 50 188.38 100 194.33 300 193.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹173.72, ₹176.45, & ₹178.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹169.31, ₹167.63, & ₹164.9.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -30.60% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.89 & P/B is at 1.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.97% with a target price of ₹209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.39% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 9.39% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.