Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 172.05 and closed at 171.35. The stock reached a high of 172.45 and a low of 169.25 during the day.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 171.35, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80082.21, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 172.45 and a low of 169.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5167.32
10170.87
20175.49
50188.38
100194.33
300193.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 173.72, 176.45, & 178.13, whereas it has key support levels at 169.31, 167.63, & 164.9.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -30.60% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.89 & P/B is at 1.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.97% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.39% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 9.39% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price has gained 0.12% today to trade at 171.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.03% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
