Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 0.65%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 0.65%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 170.75 and closed at 171.5. The stock reached a high of 171.6 and a low of 169.5 during the trading session.

Bandhan BankShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:08 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 171.5, 0.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80053.17, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 171.6 and a low of 169.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5167.32
10170.87
20175.49
50188.38
100194.33
300193.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 172.17, 173.89, & 175.37, whereas it has key support levels at 168.97, 167.49, & 165.77.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -30.60% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.84 & P/B is at 1.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.87% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.39% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 9.39% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price up 0.65% today to trade at 171.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.08% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.