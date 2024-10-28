Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are up by 9.27%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 176.25 and closed at 183.90. The stock reached a high of 184.40 and a low of 174.00 during the session.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 183.9, 9.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80305.86, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 184.4 and a low of 174 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5178.01
10185.90
20189.59
50196.45
100198.25
300199.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 176.32, 184.99, & 189.5, whereas it has key support levels at 163.14, 158.63, & 149.96.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 362.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.72 & P/B is at 1.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.00% with a target price of 217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price has gained 9.27% today to trade at 183.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

