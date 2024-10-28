Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are up by 9.27%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|178.01
|10
|185.90
|20
|189.59
|50
|196.45
|100
|198.25
|300
|199.29
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹176.32, ₹184.99, & ₹189.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.14, ₹158.63, & ₹149.96.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 362.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.00% with a target price of ₹217.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.
Bandhan Bank share price has gained 9.27% today to trade at ₹183.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as