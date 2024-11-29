Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -1.29%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹ 172.35 and closed at ₹ 168.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 172.35 and a low of ₹ 168.20 during the day.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:25 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹168.65, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79826.98, up by 0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.35 and a low of ₹168.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 169.01 10 169.12 20 175.12 50 187.30 100 193.71 300 193.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹173.33, ₹175.58, & ₹177.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹169.56, ₹168.04, & ₹165.79.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -49.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.88 & P/B is at 1.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.33% with a target price of ₹208.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.39% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 9.39% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.