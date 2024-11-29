Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -1.29%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -1.29%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 172.35 and closed at 168.65. The stock reached a high of 172.35 and a low of 168.20 during the day.

Bandhan BankShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:25 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 168.65, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79826.98, up by 0.99%. The stock has hit a high of 172.35 and a low of 168.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5169.01
10169.12
20175.12
50187.30
100193.71
300193.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 173.33, 175.58, & 177.1, whereas it has key support levels at 169.56, 168.04, & 165.79.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -49.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.88 & P/B is at 1.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.33% with a target price of 208.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.39% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 9.39% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price down -1.29% today to trade at 168.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank are falling today, but its peers Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.87% & 0.99% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.