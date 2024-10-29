Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -3.68%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹ 181.6 and closed at ₹ 178.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 183.85 and a low of ₹ 177.15 during the day.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹178.2, -3.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80012.35, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹183.85 and a low of ₹177.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 178.01 10 185.90 20 189.59 50 196.45 100 198.25 300 199.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹193.12, ₹199.99, & ₹210.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹175.94, ₹165.63, & ₹158.76.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 94.34% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.68 & P/B is at 1.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.77% with a target price of ₹217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.