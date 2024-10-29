Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are down by -3.43%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 181.6 and closed at 178.65. The stock reached a high of 183.85 and a low of 177.5 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:21 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 178.65, -3.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79548.96, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 183.85 and a low of 177.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5178.01
10185.90
20189.59
50196.45
100198.25
300199.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 193.12, 199.99, & 210.3, whereas it has key support levels at 175.94, 165.63, & 158.76.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 98.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.68 & P/B is at 1.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.47% with a target price of 217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price down -3.43% today to trade at 178.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra are falling today, but its peers Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.57% each respectively.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
