Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -0.14%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹178.9, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80234.61, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹179.7 and a low of ₹177.7 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|178.02
|10
|184.41
|20
|188.68
|50
|196.30
|100
|198.21
|300
|198.79
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹182.97, ₹186.85, & ₹189.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹176.17, ₹173.25, & ₹169.37.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -13.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.35 & P/B is at 1.22.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.83% with a target price of ₹209.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.
Bandhan Bank share price down -0.14% today to trade at ₹178.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.17% each respectively.