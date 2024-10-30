Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -0.14%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 179.15 and closed slightly lower at 178.90. The stock reached a high of 179.70 and a low of 177.70 during the day, indicating some volatility within that range.

Bandhan BankShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 178.9, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80234.61, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 179.7 and a low of 177.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5178.02
10184.41
20188.68
50196.30
100198.21
300198.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 182.97, 186.85, & 189.77, whereas it has key support levels at 176.17, 173.25, & 169.37.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -13.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.35 & P/B is at 1.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.83% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price down -0.14% today to trade at 178.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.17% each respectively.

