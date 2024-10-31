Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 2.08%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹181.25, 2.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79514.48, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹182.9 and a low of ₹176.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 179.07 10 182.89 20 187.70 50 196.09 100 198.06 300 198.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹179.01, ₹180.67, & ₹181.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹176.48, ₹175.61, & ₹173.95.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 73.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.26 & P/B is at 1.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.31% with a target price of ₹209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.