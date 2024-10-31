Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 2.08%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 179.8 and closed at 181.25. The stock reached a high of 182.9 and a low of 176.85 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 181.25, 2.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79514.48, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 182.9 and a low of 176.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5179.07
10182.89
20187.70
50196.09
100198.06
300198.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 179.01, 180.67, & 181.54, whereas it has key support levels at 176.48, 175.61, & 173.95.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 73.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.26 & P/B is at 1.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.31% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price up 2.08% today to trade at 181.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are falling today, but its peers Punjab & Sind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
