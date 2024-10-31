Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are up by 2.65%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|179.07
|10
|182.89
|20
|187.70
|50
|196.09
|100
|198.06
|300
|198.42
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹184.56, ₹186.84, & ₹190.74, whereas it has key support levels at ₹178.38, ₹174.48, & ₹172.2.
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 75.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.68% with a target price of ₹209.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.
Bandhan Bank share price up 2.65% today to trade at ₹182.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Karur Vysya Bank are falling today, but its peers Punjab & Sind Bank, City Union Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.
