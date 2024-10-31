Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are up by 2.65%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 179.8 and closed at 182.25. The stock reached a high of 183.1 and a low of 176.85 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 182.25, 2.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 183.1 and a low of 176.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5179.07
10182.89
20187.70
50196.09
100198.06
300198.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 184.56, 186.84, & 190.74, whereas it has key support levels at 178.38, 174.48, & 172.2.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 75.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.26 & P/B is at 1.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.68% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price up 2.65% today to trade at 182.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Karur Vysya Bank are falling today, but its peers Punjab & Sind Bank, City Union Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

