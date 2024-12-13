Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund-Direct Plan-Growth performance review analysis for December: Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund-Direct Plan-Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Viraj Kulkarni,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7334.41 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Viraj Kulkarni,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme shall seek to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization â large cap, mid cap and small cap, fixed income securities and Money Market Instruments.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund returned 0.59%, showing a positive delta of 1.79%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.25%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|6.93%
|4.08%
|2.85%
|1 Year
|24.48%
|16.38%
|8.10%
|3 Years
|14.72%
|40.22%
|-25.50%
|5 Years
|17.68%
|101.49%
|-83.81%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|7.81%
|ICICI Bank
|7.27%
|Reliance Industries
|4.60%
|Infosys
|4.11%
|Axis Bank
|3.12%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|21.44%
|Software & Programming
|8.22%
|Construction Services
|4.65%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|4.6%
|Consumer Financial Services
|4.59%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|4.32%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.13%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.19%
|Electric Utilities
|2.54%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.54%
|Communications Services
|2.53%
|Computer Services
|2.47%
|Iron & Steel
|2.37%
|Metal Mining
|2.14%
|Retail (Grocery)
|1.9%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|1.86%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|1.8%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.77%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.74%
|Tobacco
|1.56%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.54%
|Food Processing
|1.23%
|Recreational Products
|1.22%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|1.05%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|0.97%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.95%
|Coal
|0.92%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.9%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.62%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|0.6%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.59%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|0.53%
|Real Estate Operations
|0.51%
|Major Drugs
|0.5%
|Business Services
|0.46%
|Restaurants
|0.31%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.26%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.32, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.67 and 0.69, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.49% for one year, 13.23% for three years, and 17.67% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.94%
|400000
|69.25
|State Bank Of India
|0.56%
|500000
|41.01
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.53%
|27500
|38.67
|Hyundai Motor India
|0.48%
|192186
|35.03
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Bank
|3500626.0
|3300626.0
|572.89
|Reliance Industries
|2632680.0
|2532680.0
|337.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1031270.0
|552270.0
|219.17
|Hindustan Unilever
|915000.0
|740000.0
|187.10
|Bajaj Finance
|245092.0
|220092.0
|151.64
|Zomato
|6165401.0
|5865401.0
|141.80
|Avenue Supermarts
|509183.0
|354183.0
|139.22
|Titan Company
|430655.0
|390655.0
|127.63
|Cipla
|822684.0
|772684.0
|119.91
|ITC
|3090947.0
|2340947.0
|114.43
|Bajaj Finserv
|649400.0
|549400.0
|96.19
|Nestle India
|641000.0
|399000.0
|90.30
|Hero Motocorp
|280000.0
|180000.0
|89.82
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|752500.0
|642500.0
|81.87
|Coforge
|152352.0
|107352.0
|81.85
|KEC International
|809836.0
|769836.0
|75.83
|Dabur India
|2200000.0
|1350000.0
|72.90
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|2425000.0
|1925000.0
|72.10
|Indiamart Intermesh
|316191.0
|226191.0
|56.55
|Dalmia Bharat
|590777.0
|298403.0
|54.71
|Mankind Pharma
|236502.0
|180751.0
|48.22
|Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy
|974060.0
|754530.0
|44.12
|Sterlite Technologies
|4255633.0
|3725804.0
|44.11
|Updater Services
|1252331.0
|1072076.0
|43.87
|Mas Financial Services
|1528552.0
|1405887.0
|40.42
|KEI Industries
|111540.0
|91540.0
|37.09
|Yatra Online
|2023896.0
|1924230.0
|22.25
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Infosys
|1895961.0
|1715961.0
|301.54
|Bharti Airtel
|1199081.0
|1149081.0
|185.31
|NTPC
|3000000.0
|2800000.0
|114.29
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|427000.0
|414500.0
|113.10
|Grasim Industries
|293141.0
|278141.0
|74.99
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|900000.0
|737549.0
|51.96
|Info Edge India
|58000.0
|53000.0
|39.44
|Lupin
|210000.0
|175000.0
|38.28
|Uno Minda
|510463.0
|380463.0
|37.42
|Aurobindo Pharma
|335000.0
|260000.0
|36.31
|Hitachi Energy India
|31750.0
|24625.0
|34.03
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|3416757.0
|1866757.0
|33.78
|Quess Corp
|520865.0
|465260.0
|33.64
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|973989.0
|479557.0
|32.89
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|161669.0
|102705.0
|31.48
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|240000.0
|183361.0
|31.08
|Devyani International
|2321429.0
|1321429.0
|22.41
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
