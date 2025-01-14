Hello User
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund-Direct Plan-Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund-Direct Plan-Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Viraj Kulkarni,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 7180.62 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Viraj Kulkarni,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme shall seek to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization â large cap, mid cap and small cap, fixed income securities and Money Market Instruments. This detailed review of Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.11%, showing a positive delta of 0.54% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.97% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.76% -7.26% 3.50%
1 Year 14.01% 8.25% 5.76%
3 Years 38.19% 36.84% 1.35%
5 Years 106.47% 113.64% -7.17%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.81%
ICICI Bank7.27%
Reliance Industries4.60%
Infosys4.11%
Axis Bank3.12%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks21.44%
Software & Programming8.22%
Construction Services4.65%
Oil & Gas Operations4.6%
Consumer Financial Services4.59%
Personal & Household Prods.4.32%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.7%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.19%
Electric Utilities2.54%
Insurance (Life)2.54%
Communications Services2.53%
Computer Services2.47%
Iron & Steel2.37%
Metal Mining2.14%
Retail (Grocery)1.9%
Auto & Truck Parts1.86%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.8%
Construction - Raw Materials1.77%
Jewelry & Silverware1.74%
Tobacco1.56%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.54%
Food Processing1.23%
Recreational Products1.22%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.05%
Chemical Manufacturing0.97%
Healthcare Facilities0.95%
Coal0.92%
Retail (Apparel)0.9%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.62%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.6%
Apparel/Accessories0.59%
Audio & Video Equipment0.53%
Real Estate Operations0.51%
Major Drugs0.5%
Business Services0.46%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.73, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.53 and 0.65, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.72% for one year, 13.19% for three years, and 17.71% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank0.94%40000069.25
State Bank Of India0.56%50000041.01
Dixon Technologies (India)0.53%2750038.67
Hyundai Motor India0.48%19218635.03

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank3500626.03300626.0572.89
Reliance Industries2632680.02532680.0337.37
Tata Consultancy Services1031270.0552270.0219.17
Hindustan Unilever915000.0740000.0187.10
Bajaj Finance245092.0220092.0151.64
Zomato6165401.05865401.0141.80
Avenue Supermarts509183.0354183.0139.22
Titan Company430655.0390655.0127.63
Cipla822684.0772684.0119.91
ITC3090947.02340947.0114.43
Bajaj Finserv649400.0549400.096.19
Nestle India641000.0399000.090.30
Hero Motocorp280000.0180000.089.82
Dr Reddys Laboratories752500.0642500.081.87
Coforge152352.0107352.081.85
KEC International809836.0769836.075.83
Dabur India2200000.01350000.072.90
Poonawalla Fincorp2425000.01925000.072.10
Indiamart Intermesh316191.0226191.056.55
Dalmia Bharat590777.0298403.054.71
Mankind Pharma236502.0180751.048.22
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy974060.0754530.044.12
Sterlite Technologies4255633.03725804.044.11
Updater Services1252331.01072076.043.87
Mas Financial Services1528552.01405887.040.42
KEI Industries111540.091540.037.09

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Infosys1895961.01715961.0301.54
Bharti Airtel1199081.01149081.0185.31
NTPC3000000.02800000.0114.29
Mahindra & Mahindra427000.0414500.0113.10
Grasim Industries293141.0278141.074.99
CG Power & Industrial Solutions900000.0737549.051.96
Info Edge India58000.053000.039.44
Lupin210000.0175000.038.28
Uno Minda510463.0380463.037.42
Aurobindo Pharma335000.0260000.036.31
Hitachi Energy India31750.024625.034.03
Samvardhana Motherson International3416757.01866757.033.78
Quess Corp520865.0465260.033.64
Sona Blw Precision Forgings973989.0479557.032.89
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals161669.0102705.031.48

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.