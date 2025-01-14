Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund-Direct Plan-Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund-Direct Plan-Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Viraj Kulkarni,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7180.62 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Viraj Kulkarni,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme shall seek to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization â large cap, mid cap and small cap, fixed income securities and Money Market Instruments. This detailed review of Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.11%, showing a positive delta of 0.54% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.97% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -3.76% -7.26% 3.50% 1 Year 14.01% 8.25% 5.76% 3 Years 38.19% 36.84% 1.35% 5 Years 106.47% 113.64% -7.17%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 21.44% Software & Programming 8.22% Construction Services 4.65% Oil & Gas Operations 4.6% Consumer Financial Services 4.59% Personal & Household Prods. 4.32% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.7% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.19% Electric Utilities 2.54% Insurance (Life) 2.54% Communications Services 2.53% Computer Services 2.47% Iron & Steel 2.37% Metal Mining 2.14% Retail (Grocery) 1.9% Auto & Truck Parts 1.86% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.8% Construction - Raw Materials 1.77% Jewelry & Silverware 1.74% Tobacco 1.56% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.54% Food Processing 1.23% Recreational Products 1.22% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.05% Chemical Manufacturing 0.97% Healthcare Facilities 0.95% Coal 0.92% Retail (Apparel) 0.9% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.62% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.6% Apparel/Accessories 0.59% Audio & Video Equipment 0.53% Real Estate Operations 0.51% Major Drugs 0.5% Business Services 0.46%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.73, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.53 and 0.65, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.72% for one year, 13.19% for three years, and 17.71% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}