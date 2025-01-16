Bandhan Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harshal Joshi,Ritu Modi,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Bandhan Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1547.46 crore. Under the guidance of Harshal Joshi,Ritu Modi,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Fund seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity linked securities of mid cap segment. This detailed review of Bandhan Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Bandhan Midcap Fund returned -7.21%, showing a negative delta of -4.88% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.29% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-3.56%
|-5.89%
|2.33%
|1 Year
|22.88%
|14.73%
|8.15%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|67.25%
|-67.25%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|204.75%
|-204.75%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Trent
|4.08%
|Persistent Systems
|3.41%
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|3.13%
|Indian Hotels Company
|3.07%
|Prestige Estates Projects
|2.64%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|10.53%
|Software & Programming
|8.94%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|6.99%
|Retail (Apparel)
|5.05%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|4.73%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|4.17%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.11%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|3.48%
|Regional Banks
|3.14%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|3.13%
|Hotels & Motels
|3.07%
|Healthcare Facilities
|2.66%
|Real Estate Operations
|2.64%
|Iron & Steel
|2.59%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.45%
|Construction Services
|2.4%
|Computer Services
|2.33%
|Electric Utilities
|1.68%
|Recreational Products
|1.6%
|Consumer Financial Services
|1.33%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|1.23%
|Investment Services
|1.23%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.23%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.11%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.09%
|Communications Services
|0.72%
|Major Drugs
|0.57%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.5%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.47%
|Railroads
|0.44%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.29%
|Food Processing
|0.11%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.86, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.68% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Swiggy
|0.86%
|256690
|13.89
|Mankind Pharma
|0.75%
|41807
|12.05
|Pg Electroplast
|0.72%
|118741
|11.65
|Amber Enterprises India
|0.70%
|15320
|11.32
|Sai Life Sciences
|0.61%
|132057
|9.93
|360 One Wam
|0.31%
|39504
|4.96
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Prestige Estates Projects
|255714.0
|251714.0
|42.65
|Apar Industries
|41524.0
|38805.0
|40.04
|PB Fintech
|197369.0
|184828.0
|38.98
|Voltas
|151834.0
|150563.0
|26.95
|KEI Industries
|63917.0
|60173.0
|26.70
|Coromandel International
|154207.0
|141100.0
|26.53
|Kaynes Technology India
|35517.0
|34517.0
|25.61
|Max Healthcare Institute
|228361.0
|213025.0
|24.04
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|117742.0
|113950.0
|23.66
|Godrej Properties
|127383.0
|82682.0
|23.04
|Coforge
|24090.0
|22356.0
|21.61
|Solar Industries India
|23303.0
|21707.0
|21.24
|JK Cement
|45292.0
|39024.0
|17.94
|IPCA Laboratories
|110242.0
|101504.0
|17.21
|Metro Brands
|137491.0
|129725.0
|15.79
|BSE
|30764.0
|27913.0
|14.87
|Abbott India
|5249.0
|4949.0
|14.72
|Firstsource Solutions
|390434.0
|368407.0
|13.86
|Indian Bank
|227621.0
|213022.0
|11.29
|ICICI Bank
|95261.0
|82827.0
|10.62
|Doms Industries
|46099.0
|31099.0
|8.16
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Trent
|94410.0
|92436.0
|65.85
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|28246.0
|28177.0
|50.54
|Cummins India
|130214.0
|119247.0
|39.05
|TVS Motor Co
|115543.0
|108862.0
|25.79
|Varun Beverages
|323820.0
|311009.0
|19.86
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|332406.0
|325406.0
|19.36
|Astral
|119393.0
|115844.0
|19.15
|Concord Biotech
|78272.0
|74821.0
|16.55
|Kajaria Ceramics
|96581.0
|89321.0
|10.36
|Carborundum Universal
|84400.0
|74993.0
|9.60
|Navin Fluorine International
|27228.0
|25045.0
|8.13
|Electronics Mart India
|471200.0
|454200.0
|7.47
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|81324.0
|64101.0
|7.09
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|399003.0
|369158.0
|5.90
|Sundram Fasteners
|65294.0
|47298.0
|5.01
|REC
|201162.0
|94335.0
|4.73
|Craftsman Automation
|9806.0
|8311.0
|4.48
|Timken India
|12840.0
|10279.0
|3.21
|Mrs Bectors Food Specialities
|13920.0
|10666.0
|1.75
