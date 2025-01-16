Hello User
Bandhan Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Bandhan Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harshal Joshi,Ritu Modi,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Bandhan Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1547.46 crore. Under the guidance of Harshal Joshi,Ritu Modi,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Fund seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity linked securities of mid cap segment. This detailed review of Bandhan Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bandhan Midcap Fund returned -7.21%, showing a negative delta of -4.88% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.29% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.56% -5.89% 2.33%
1 Year 22.88% 14.73% 8.15%
3 Years 0.00% 67.25% -67.25%
5 Years 0.00% 204.75% -204.75%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Trent4.08%
Persistent Systems3.41%
Dixon Technologies (India)3.13%
Indian Hotels Company3.07%
Prestige Estates Projects2.64%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Electronic Instr. & Controls10.53%
Software & Programming8.94%
Auto & Truck Parts6.99%
Retail (Apparel)5.05%
Misc. Capital Goods4.73%
Chemical Manufacturing4.17%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.11%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber3.48%
Regional Banks3.14%
Audio & Video Equipment3.13%
Hotels & Motels3.07%
Healthcare Facilities2.66%
Real Estate Operations2.64%
Iron & Steel2.59%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.45%
Construction Services2.4%
Computer Services2.33%
Electric Utilities1.68%
Recreational Products1.6%
Consumer Financial Services1.33%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)1.23%
Investment Services1.23%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.23%
Construction - Raw Materials1.11%
Aerospace & Defense1.09%
Communications Services0.72%
Major Drugs0.57%
Apparel/Accessories0.5%
Personal & Household Prods.0.47%
Railroads0.44%
Misc. Financial Services0.29%
Food Processing0.11%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.86, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.68% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Swiggy0.86%25669013.89
Mankind Pharma0.75%4180712.05
Pg Electroplast0.72%11874111.65
Amber Enterprises India0.70%1532011.32
Sai Life Sciences0.61%1320579.93
360 One Wam0.31%395044.96

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Prestige Estates Projects255714.0251714.042.65
Apar Industries41524.038805.040.04
PB Fintech197369.0184828.038.98
Voltas151834.0150563.026.95
KEI Industries63917.060173.026.70
Coromandel International154207.0141100.026.53
Kaynes Technology India35517.034517.025.61
Max Healthcare Institute228361.0213025.024.04
Ge Vernova T&d India117742.0113950.023.66
Godrej Properties127383.082682.023.04
Coforge24090.022356.021.61
Solar Industries India23303.021707.021.24
JK Cement45292.039024.017.94
IPCA Laboratories110242.0101504.017.21
Metro Brands137491.0129725.015.79
BSE30764.027913.014.87
Abbott India5249.04949.014.72
Firstsource Solutions390434.0368407.013.86
Indian Bank227621.0213022.011.29
ICICI Bank95261.082827.010.62
Doms Industries46099.031099.08.16

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Trent94410.092436.065.85
Dixon Technologies (India)28246.028177.050.54
Cummins India130214.0119247.039.05
TVS Motor Co115543.0108862.025.79
Varun Beverages323820.0311009.019.86
Sona Blw Precision Forgings332406.0325406.019.36
Astral119393.0115844.019.15
Concord Biotech78272.074821.016.55
Kajaria Ceramics96581.089321.010.36
Carborundum Universal84400.074993.09.60
Navin Fluorine International27228.025045.08.13
Electronics Mart India471200.0454200.07.47
Titagarh Rail Systems81324.064101.07.09
Hi-Tech Pipes399003.0369158.05.90
Sundram Fasteners65294.047298.05.01
REC201162.094335.04.73
Craftsman Automation9806.08311.04.48
Timken India12840.010279.03.21
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities13920.010666.01.75

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

