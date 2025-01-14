Bandhan Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Kirthi Jain,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Bandhan Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹9248.28 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Kirthi Jain,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Fund seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity linked securities of small cap segment. This detailed review of Bandhan Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Bandhan Small Cap Fund returned -6.61%, showing a positive delta of 1.07% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.69% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|4.98%
|-9.49%
|14.47%
|1 Year
|34.49%
|10.44%
|24.05%
|3 Years
|99.24%
|44.76%
|54.48%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|179.65%
|-179.65%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|LT Foods
|2.61%
|PCBL
|2.38%
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|2.14%
|Arvind
|1.81%
|Sobha
|1.67%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Consumer Financial Services
|6.54%
|Construction Services
|6.03%
|Regional Banks
|5.93%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.54%
|Investment Services
|4.78%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.15%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|4.15%
|Food Processing
|3.82%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.59%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|3.49%
|Textiles - Non Apparel
|3.13%
|Metal Mining
|2.44%
|Healthcare Facilities
|1.78%
|Iron & Steel
|1.78%
|Software & Programming
|1.76%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|1.6%
|Major Drugs
|1.48%
|Computer Services
|1.48%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|1.37%
|Misc. Financial Services
|1.33%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.33%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.27%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.22%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|1.09%
|Water Transportation
|1.03%
|Electric Utilities
|0.96%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.79%
|Airline
|0.78%
|Real Estate Operations
|0.77%
|Business Services
|0.74%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|0.71%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|0.57%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.54%
|Restaurants
|0.49%
|Crops
|0.47%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.39%
|Retail (Drugs)
|0.36%
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.3%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.29%
|Trucking
|0.22%
|Fish/Livestock
|0.22%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|0.18%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.09%
|Tires
|0.04%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.27 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.90% for one year, 16.80% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|360 One Wam
|0.67%
|533538
|58.19
|Sansera Engineering
|0.59%
|339709
|51.65
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|0.58%
|2796266
|50.83
|Epigral
|0.48%
|196787
|41.68
|Strides Pharma Science
|0.45%
|251246
|39.09
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.33%
|397891
|28.52
|EFC India
|0.28%
|458949
|24.73
|Cochin Shipyard
|0.28%
|165000
|24.71
|Waaree Energies
|0.13%
|41652
|11.34
|Godavari Biorefineries
|0.10%
|255654
|9.00
|CCL Products India
|0.10%
|128416
|8.71
|Indiamart Intermesh
|0.09%
|30000
|7.50
|GNA Axles
|0.05%
|98614
|3.96
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|0.04%
|284070
|3.72
|JK Tyre & Industries
|0.04%
|89776
|3.57
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|LT Foods
|6494750.0
|5834099.0
|227.65
|PCBL
|5467190.0
|5055018.0
|207.74
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1091322.0
|1087332.0
|186.52
|Arvind
|5366130.0
|4241689.0
|157.67
|Sobha
|1267911.0
|914555.0
|145.27
|Karnataka Bank
|6993719.0
|6320790.0
|137.19
|South Indian Bank
|6.3441962E7
|5.4346904E7
|133.15
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1263725.0
|1257725.0
|126.86
|REC
|2374751.0
|2224751.0
|116.27
|Nitin Spinners
|3161877.0
|2761026.0
|114.89
|TVS Holdings
|96554.0
|90915.0
|113.43
|Inox Wind Energy
|134375.0
|88615.0
|105.81
|Shilpa Medicare
|1254718.0
|1120555.0
|94.60
|Manappuram Finance
|7907593.0
|5800741.0
|91.11
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|1405916.0
|1298720.0
|81.39
|Kolte Patil Developers
|2667690.0
|2194006.0
|80.61
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|918279.0
|677500.0
|77.71
|Indusind Bank
|927871.0
|735571.0
|77.65
|Godawari Power And Ispat
|5728445.0
|3930035.0
|76.90
|PNB Housing Finance
|743170.0
|711169.0
|68.78
|Jupiter Wagons
|1501240.0
|1333163.0
|68.76
|Prestige Estates Projects
|432354.0
|411075.0
|67.28
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|480491.0
|472566.0
|65.72
|Cyient
|365980.0
|356980.0
|65.54
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|511285.0
|502285.0
|64.77
|Eris Lifesciences
|466283.0
|463283.0
|61.30
|Birlasoft
|1134384.0
|1104384.0
|60.76
|TARC
|2792655.0
|2515604.0
|60.04
|Repco Home Finance
|1547647.0
|1270712.0
|59.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|5695725.0
|5602725.0
|58.40
|NCC
|2261242.0
|1944549.0
|58.11
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|964293.0
|894725.0
|57.16
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1976239.0
|1946397.0
|56.41
|Jubilant Pharmova
|621964.0
|462471.0
|56.04
|Sunteck Realty
|1065264.0
|983709.0
|54.37
|Bank Of Baroda
|2118599.0
|2028599.0
|50.91
|Electronics Mart India
|3632526.0
|2401807.0
|45.96
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitalit
|1530342.0
|1131602.0
|45.16
|Marksans Pharma
|2188583.0
|1546262.0
|44.79
|Baazar Style Retail
|1576731.0
|1293392.0
|44.14
|Vishnu Capitals
|821315.0
|791315.0
|40.28
|Power Mech Projects
|144374.0
|135968.0
|40.18
|Signatureglobal India
|299969.0
|293969.0
|40.08
|Tilaknagar Industries
|1265746.0
|1147873.0
|33.30
|RHI Magnesita India
|559018.0
|550018.0
|32.62
|Medplus Health Services
|466509.0
|466443.0
|31.11
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|473914.0
|380827.0
|30.27
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|269451.0
|242749.0
|26.35
|Orchid Pharma
|204068.0
|162585.0
|23.71
|Keystone Realtors
|328435.0
|328285.0
|23.66
|Satin Creditcare Network
|1618713.0
|1399950.0
|22.71
|DCB Bank
|2086205.0
|1837205.0
|22.58
|Krn Heat Exchanger Refrigeration
|515876.0
|485243.0
|21.90
|GMM Pfaudler
|166363.0
|141101.0
|19.75
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|5594828.0
|5174828.0
|19.72
|Rane Holdings
|158039.0
|92562.0
|17.31
|IRM Energy
|442393.0
|316777.0
|12.59
|Eid Parry India
|122780.0
|117145.0
|9.45
|MOIL
|307970.0
|277970.0
|9.17
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Apar Industries
|138428.0
|135190.0
|136.04
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1305394.0
|1270006.0
|119.04
|Eclerx Services
|315424.0
|301578.0
|87.78
|Angel Broking
|281569.0
|269569.0
|82.27
|Stove Kraft
|1016813.0
|1014389.0
|78.64
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|490185.0
|442185.0
|74.94
|Spicejet
|1.2175324E7
|1.109019E7
|68.07
|Piramal Pharma
|2680097.0
|2528906.0
|67.90
|Neuland Laboratories
|36099.0
|34299.0
|50.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|782928.0
|703732.0
|46.38
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|149398.0
|147898.0
|40.96
|National Aluminium Company
|1780000.0
|1690000.0
|38.42
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|107682.0
|82477.0
|33.71
|Arvind Smartspaces
|370366.0
|349614.0
|32.69
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|616485.0
|598051.0
|32.59
|Eureka Forbes
|626503.0
|574742.0
|32.53
|Abbott India
|11261.0
|10888.0
|31.56
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|128205.0
|119205.0
|23.38
|Orient Cement
|1260496.0
|660496.0
|22.97
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|1405262.0
|1165262.0
|21.09
|Artemis Medicare Services
|781128.0
|721128.0
|20.22
|Hitachi Energy India
|23000.0
|13400.0
|18.52
|Pearl Global Industries
|127919.0
|123179.0
|11.93
|Zen Technologies
|71142.0
|60000.0
|11.31
|Ami Organics
|75000.0
|56352.0
|11.15
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|97878.0
|25804.0
|4.29
|Brigade Enterprises
|21532.0
|13378.0
|1.58
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
