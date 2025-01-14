Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Bandhan Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bandhan Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Kirthi Jain,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Bandhan Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 9248.28 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Kirthi Jain,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Fund seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity linked securities of small cap segment. This detailed review of Bandhan Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bandhan Small Cap Fund returned -6.61%, showing a positive delta of 1.07% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.69% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 4.98% -9.49% 14.47%
1 Year 34.49% 10.44% 24.05%
3 Years 99.24% 44.76% 54.48%
5 Years 0.00% 179.65% -179.65%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
LT Foods2.61%
PCBL2.38%
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings2.14%
Arvind1.81%
Sobha1.67%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Consumer Financial Services6.54%
Construction Services6.03%
Regional Banks5.93%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.54%
Investment Services4.78%
Auto & Truck Parts4.15%
Chemical Manufacturing4.15%
Food Processing3.82%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.59%
Misc. Capital Goods3.49%
Textiles - Non Apparel3.13%
Metal Mining2.44%
Healthcare Facilities1.78%
Iron & Steel1.78%
Software & Programming1.76%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber1.6%
Major Drugs1.48%
Computer Services1.48%
Personal & Household Prods.1.37%
Misc. Financial Services1.33%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.33%
Apparel/Accessories1.27%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.22%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.09%
Water Transportation1.03%
Electric Utilities0.96%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.79%
Airline0.78%
Real Estate Operations0.77%
Business Services0.74%
Oil & Gas Operations0.71%
Jewelry & Silverware0.57%
Construction - Raw Materials0.54%
Restaurants0.49%
Crops0.47%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.39%
Retail (Drugs)0.36%
Aerospace & Defense0.3%
Appliance & Tool0.29%
Trucking0.22%
Fish/Livestock0.22%
Natural Gas Utilities0.18%
Hotels & Motels0.09%
Tires0.04%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.27 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.90% for one year, 16.80% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
360 One Wam0.67%53353858.19
Sansera Engineering0.59%33970951.65
Hi-Tech Pipes0.58%279626650.83
Epigral0.48%19678741.68
Strides Pharma Science0.45%25124639.09
Jubilant Ingrevia0.33%39789128.52
EFC India0.28%45894924.73
Cochin Shipyard0.28%16500024.71
Waaree Energies0.13%4165211.34
Godavari Biorefineries0.10%2556549.00
CCL Products India0.10%1284168.71
Indiamart Intermesh0.09%300007.50
GNA Axles0.05%986143.96
Vintage Coffee And Beverages0.04%2840703.72
JK Tyre & Industries0.04%897763.57

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
LT Foods6494750.05834099.0227.65
PCBL5467190.05055018.0207.74
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1091322.01087332.0186.52
Arvind5366130.04241689.0157.67
Sobha1267911.0914555.0145.27
Karnataka Bank6993719.06320790.0137.19
South Indian Bank6.3441962E75.4346904E7133.15
Shaily Engineering Plastics1263725.01257725.0126.86
REC2374751.02224751.0116.27
Nitin Spinners3161877.02761026.0114.89
TVS Holdings96554.090915.0113.43
Inox Wind Energy134375.088615.0105.81
Shilpa Medicare1254718.01120555.094.60
Manappuram Finance7907593.05800741.091.11
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries1405916.01298720.081.39
Kolte Patil Developers2667690.02194006.080.61
Kirloskar Oil Engines918279.0677500.077.71
Indusind Bank927871.0735571.077.65
Godawari Power And Ispat5728445.03930035.076.90
PNB Housing Finance743170.0711169.068.78
Jupiter Wagons1501240.01333163.068.76
Prestige Estates Projects432354.0411075.067.28
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility480491.0472566.065.72
Cyient365980.0356980.065.54
Great Eastern Shipping Company511285.0502285.064.77
Eris Lifesciences466283.0463283.061.30
Birlasoft1134384.01104384.060.76
TARC2792655.02515604.060.04
Repco Home Finance1547647.01270712.059.78
Fedbank Financial Services5695725.05602725.058.40
NCC2261242.01944549.058.11
Kewal Kiran Clothing964293.0894725.057.16
S H Kelkar & Company1976239.01946397.056.41
Jubilant Pharmova621964.0462471.056.04
Sunteck Realty1065264.0983709.054.37
Bank Of Baroda2118599.02028599.050.91
Electronics Mart India3632526.02401807.045.96
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitalit1530342.01131602.045.16
Marksans Pharma2188583.01546262.044.79
Baazar Style Retail1576731.01293392.044.14
Vishnu Capitals821315.0791315.040.28
Power Mech Projects144374.0135968.040.18
Signatureglobal India299969.0293969.040.08
Tilaknagar Industries1265746.01147873.033.30
RHI Magnesita India559018.0550018.032.62
Medplus Health Services466509.0466443.031.11
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC473914.0380827.030.27
BHARAT DYNAMICS269451.0242749.026.35
Orchid Pharma204068.0162585.023.71
Keystone Realtors328435.0328285.023.66
Satin Creditcare Network1618713.01399950.022.71
DCB Bank2086205.01837205.022.58
Krn Heat Exchanger Refrigeration515876.0485243.021.90
GMM Pfaudler166363.0141101.019.75
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank5594828.05174828.019.72
Rane Holdings158039.092562.017.31
IRM Energy442393.0316777.012.59
Eid Parry India122780.0117145.09.45
MOIL307970.0277970.09.17

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Apar Industries138428.0135190.0136.04
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1305394.01270006.0119.04
Eclerx Services315424.0301578.087.78
Angel Broking281569.0269569.082.27
Stove Kraft1016813.01014389.078.64
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals490185.0442185.074.94
Spicejet1.2175324E71.109019E768.07
Piramal Pharma2680097.02528906.067.90
Neuland Laboratories36099.034299.050.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services782928.0703732.046.38
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation149398.0147898.040.96
National Aluminium Company1780000.01690000.038.42
Garware Hi-Tech Films107682.082477.033.71
Arvind Smartspaces370366.0349614.032.69
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc616485.0598051.032.59
Eureka Forbes626503.0574742.032.53
Abbott India11261.010888.031.56
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals128205.0119205.023.38
Orient Cement1260496.0660496.022.97
Samvardhana Motherson International1405262.01165262.021.09
Artemis Medicare Services781128.0721128.020.22
Hitachi Energy India23000.013400.018.52
Pearl Global Industries127919.0123179.011.93
Zen Technologies71142.060000.011.31
Ami Organics75000.056352.011.15
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company97878.025804.04.29
Brigade Enterprises21532.013378.01.58

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.