Bandhan Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bandhan Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bandhan Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Kirthi Jain,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Bandhan Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹9248.28 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Kirthi Jain,Ritika Behera,Gaurav Satra, the fund adheres to its objective of the Fund seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity linked securities of small cap segment. This detailed review of Bandhan Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Bandhan Small Cap Fund returned -6.61%, showing a positive delta of 1.07% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.69% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100's -11.73%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 4.98% -9.49% 14.47% 1 Year 34.49% 10.44% 24.05% 3 Years 99.24% 44.76% 54.48% 5 Years 0.00% 179.65% -179.65%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Consumer Financial Services 6.54% Construction Services 6.03% Regional Banks 5.93% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.54% Investment Services 4.78% Auto & Truck Parts 4.15% Chemical Manufacturing 4.15% Food Processing 3.82% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.59% Misc. Capital Goods 3.49% Textiles - Non Apparel 3.13% Metal Mining 2.44% Healthcare Facilities 1.78% Iron & Steel 1.78% Software & Programming 1.76% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 1.6% Major Drugs 1.48% Computer Services 1.48% Personal & Household Prods. 1.37% Misc. Financial Services 1.33% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.33% Apparel/Accessories 1.27% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.22% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.09% Water Transportation 1.03% Electric Utilities 0.96% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.79% Airline 0.78% Real Estate Operations 0.77% Business Services 0.74% Oil & Gas Operations 0.71% Jewelry & Silverware 0.57% Construction - Raw Materials 0.54% Restaurants 0.49% Crops 0.47% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.39% Retail (Drugs) 0.36% Aerospace & Defense 0.3% Appliance & Tool 0.29% Trucking 0.22% Fish/Livestock 0.22% Natural Gas Utilities 0.18% Hotels & Motels 0.09% Tires 0.04%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.27 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.90% for one year, 16.80% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

