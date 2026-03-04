Mumbai: Liquidity buffers of banks are expected to come under stress in the March quarter as large volumes of short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) raised in recent months mature in March, analysts said.
Bank liquidity may come under stress as short-term deposit instruments mature
SummaryIn December 2025, banks raised a total of ₹1.56 trillion through 176 CD issuances, followed by ₹1.48 trillion in January through 111 CDs and ₹2.67 trillion in February, according to data provided by Prime Database. These are set to mature in the coming months.
Mumbai: Liquidity buffers of banks are expected to come under stress in the March quarter as large volumes of short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) raised in recent months mature in March, analysts said.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More