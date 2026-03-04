Bank liquidity may come under stress as short-term deposit instruments mature

As of 27 February, banking system liquidity was in a surplus of ₹2.9 trillion, easing short-term funding conditions and lowering money-market borrowing rates. However, market participants believe that despite having surplus liquidity, there will be little respite for banks’ LCR. As of 15 February, CD rates were in the range of 5.25-7.37%, against 5.25-7.84% as of 31 January, RBI data showed.