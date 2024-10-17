Bank Of Baroda share are down by -1.41%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 243.4 and closed at ₹ 240.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 245 and a low of ₹ 239.85 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:19 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹240.65, -1.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81096.29, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245 and a low of ₹239.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 244.63 10 245.76 20 244.17 50 244.59 100 255.78 300 255.50

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -6.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.63 & P/B is at 0.98.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in to 9.87% in the quarter.