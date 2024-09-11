Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.36%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 236 and closed slightly higher at 236.6. The stock reached a high of 237.2 and a low of 233.9 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately finishing with a modest gain.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
At 11 Sep 11:15 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 236.6, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82073.77, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 237.2 and a low of 233.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5241.84
10246.57
20247.11
50252.61
100260.85
300251.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 237.07, 238.48, & 239.52, whereas it has key support levels at 234.62, 233.58, & 232.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -32.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.40 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.13% with a target price of 286.6.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 0.36% today to trade at 236.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
