Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 238.35 and closed at 238.50. The stock reached a high of 239.05 and a low of 237.00 during the day.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 238.5, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82956.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 239.05 and a low of 237 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5236.71
10243.16
20246.01
50250.87
100260.38
300251.39

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -49.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.44 & P/B is at 0.96.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 0.55% today to trade at 238.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.01% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
