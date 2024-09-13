Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹238.5, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82956.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹239.05 and a low of ₹237 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|236.71
|10
|243.16
|20
|246.01
|50
|250.87
|100
|260.38
|300
|251.39
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -49.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70%
The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.
