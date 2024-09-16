Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last trading day for Bank of Baroda, the stock opened at 240.75 and closed slightly lower at 240.65. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 242 and a low of 238.90, indicating some fluctuations in its value.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:04 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 240.65, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82978.81, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 242 and a low of 238.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5236.10
10240.81
20245.78
50249.66
100259.98
300251.53

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -42.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.50 & P/B is at 0.97.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 0.56% today to trade at 240.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Punjab National Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.11% each respectively.

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

