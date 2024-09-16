Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last trading day for Bank of Baroda, the stock opened at ₹ 240.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 240.65. Throughout the day, it reached a high of ₹ 242 and a low of ₹ 238.90, indicating some fluctuations in its value.

At 16 Sep 11:04 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹240.65, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82978.81, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹242 and a low of ₹238.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 236.10 10 240.81 20 245.78 50 249.66 100 259.98 300 251.53

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -42.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.50 & P/B is at 0.97.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.