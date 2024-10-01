Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.67%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 250.05 and closed at 249.40. The stock reached a high of 251.50 and a low of 248.25 during the day.

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 249.4, 0.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84115.56, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 251.5 and a low of 248.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5245.22
10241.73
20241.81
50246.05
100257.49
300253.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 250.55, 253.25, & 254.9, whereas it has key support levels at 246.2, 244.55, & 241.85.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -23.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.73 & P/B is at 1.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.68% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 0.67% today to trade at 249.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.22% each respectively.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
