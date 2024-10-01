Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.67%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|245.22
|10
|241.73
|20
|241.81
|50
|246.05
|100
|257.49
|300
|253.77
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.55, ₹253.25, & ₹254.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹246.2, ₹244.55, & ₹241.85.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -23.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.68% with a target price of ₹286.00.
The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.
Bank Of Baroda share price up 0.67% today to trade at ₹249.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.22% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess