Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.67%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 250.05 and closed at ₹ 249.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 251.50 and a low of ₹ 248.25 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹249.4, 0.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84115.56, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹251.5 and a low of ₹248.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 245.22 10 241.73 20 241.81 50 246.05 100 257.49 300 253.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.55, ₹253.25, & ₹254.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹246.2, ₹244.55, & ₹241.85.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -23.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.73 & P/B is at 1.00.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.68% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.