Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.94%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹246.6, -0.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82945.74, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹249.65 and a low of ₹244.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 246.92 10 243.57 20 241.45 50 245.71 100 257.21 300 254.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.84, ₹252.77, & ₹254.14, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.54, ₹246.17, & ₹244.24.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -20.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.76 & P/B is at 1.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.98% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.