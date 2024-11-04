Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -1.81%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹249.1, -1.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78447.72, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹253.55 and a low of ₹247.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 252.15 10 246.26 20 245.48 50 245.01 100 253.07 300 256.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹254.03, ₹257.09, & ₹260.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹248.05, ₹245.13, & ₹242.07.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -16.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.49 & P/B is at 0.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.21% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.