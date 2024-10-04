Hello User
Bank Of Baroda share are up by 2.67%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 247.05 and closed at 251.6. The stock reached a high of 252.7 and a low of 244.3 during the session.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:04 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 251.6, 2.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82717.49, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 252.7 and a low of 244.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5246.92
10243.57
20241.45
50245.71
100257.21
300254.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 248.83, 252.43, & 255.1, whereas it has key support levels at 242.56, 239.89, & 236.29.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 195.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.66 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.67% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 2.67% today to trade at 251.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.27% each respectively.

