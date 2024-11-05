Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -0.38%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 253.1 and closed at ₹ 251.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 254.65 and a low of ₹ 251.5 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹251.8, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78313.3, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹254.65 and a low of ₹251.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 252.15 10 246.26 20 245.48 50 245.01 100 253.07 300 256.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹255.98, ₹259.82, & ₹264.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.93, ₹243.72, & ₹239.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -33.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.53 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.98% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.