Bank Of Baroda share are down by -2.59%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:10 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹244.05, -2.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81261.21, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹253.2 and a low of ₹242.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.35 10 245.39 20 241.52 50 245.56 100 256.91 300 254.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹255.95, ₹261.5, & ₹267.31, whereas it has key support levels at ₹244.59, ₹238.78, & ₹233.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -10.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.81 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.19% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.