Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -2.72%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹255.6, -2.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79343.63, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹262.75 and a low of ₹255.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 253.36 10 249.38 20 246.51 50 245.07 100 252.71 300 256.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹265.77, ₹268.78, & ₹271.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹260.37, ₹257.98, & ₹254.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -28.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.79 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.68% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.