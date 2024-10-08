Bank Of Baroda share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹247.35, 2.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹248.7 and a low of ₹240.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.35 10 245.39 20 241.52 50 245.56 100 256.91 300 254.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.79, ₹259.16, & ₹265.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹236.55, ₹230.68, & ₹222.31.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.59 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.63% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.