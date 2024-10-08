Bank Of Baroda share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|248.35
|10
|245.39
|20
|241.52
|50
|245.56
|100
|256.91
|300
|254.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.79, ₹259.16, & ₹265.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹236.55, ₹230.68, & ₹222.31.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.63% with a target price of ₹286.00.
The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.
Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 2.08% today to trade at ₹247.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
