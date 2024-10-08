Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bank Of Baroda share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bank Of Baroda share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 242.1 and closed at 247.35. The stock reached a high of 248.7 and a low of 240.9 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 247.35, 2.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 248.7 and a low of 240.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5248.35
10245.39
20241.52
50245.56
100256.91
300254.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 250.79, 259.16, & 265.03, whereas it has key support levels at 236.55, 230.68, & 222.31.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.59 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.63% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 2.08% today to trade at 247.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.

