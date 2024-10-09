Bank Of Baroda share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 248.05 and closed at 245. The stock reached a high of 250.3 and a low of 244.6 during the day.

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 245, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81908.32, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 250.3 and a low of 244.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5246.92
10246.07
20241.45
50245.38
100256.78
300254.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 250.56, 253.55, & 258.4, whereas it has key support levels at 242.72, 237.87, & 234.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 83.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.71 & P/B is at 1.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.73% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -1.05% today to trade at 245 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.34% each respectively.

Bank Of Baroda share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.63%

