Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 1.95%, Nifty up by 0.26%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|246.89
|10
|246.38
|20
|242.04
|50
|245.35
|100
|256.66
|300
|254.96
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.02, ₹253.38, & ₹256.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹243.77, ₹240.88, & ₹237.52.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 13.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.99% with a target price of ₹286.00.
The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.
