Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.98%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 255.65 and closed at 258.80. The stock reached a high of 259.50 and a low of 252.50 during the trading session.

Bank Of BarodaShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 258.8, 0.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79962.56, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 259.5 and a low of 252.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5258.44
10255.30
20248.86
50245.60
100252.12
300257.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 261.38, 266.32, & 269.93, whereas it has key support levels at 252.83, 249.22, & 244.28.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -28.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.63 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.28% with a target price of 288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 0.98% today to trade at 258.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.6% each respectively.

