Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.98%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹258.8, 0.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79962.56, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹259.5 and a low of ₹252.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.44 10 255.30 20 248.86 50 245.60 100 252.12 300 257.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹261.38, ₹266.32, & ₹269.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹252.83, ₹249.22, & ₹244.28.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -28.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.63 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.28% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.