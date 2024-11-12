Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹ 258.65 and closed at ₹ 256.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 260.70 and a low of ₹ 256.20 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹256.45, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79476.95, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹260.7 and a low of ₹256.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 5,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 5,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.44 10 255.30 20 248.86 50 245.60 100 252.12 300 257.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹260.9, ₹263.6, & ₹267.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹254.15, ₹250.1, & ₹247.4.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -60.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.68 & P/B is at 0.99. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.30% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.