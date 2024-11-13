Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹250.45, -0.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78219.24, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹252.7 and a low of ₹246.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.44 10 255.30 20 248.86 50 245.60 100 252.12 300 257.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹257.93, ₹263.37, & ₹266.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹249.63, ₹246.77, & ₹241.33.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.53 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.99% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.