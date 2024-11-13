Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 250 and closed at 250.45. During the day, the stock reached a high of 252.7 and a low of 246.55, indicating some volatility within the trading session.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 250.45, -0.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78219.24, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 252.7 and a low of 246.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5258.44
10255.30
20248.86
50245.60
100252.12
300257.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 257.93, 263.37, & 266.23, whereas it has key support levels at 249.63, 246.77, & 241.33.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.53 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.99% with a target price of 288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -0.83% today to trade at 250.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.44% & -0.58% each respectively.

