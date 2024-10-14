Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.53%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:04 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹243.95, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81797.19, up by 0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245.15 and a low of ₹242.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 244.92 10 246.64 20 243.57 50 245.02 100 256.13 300 255.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.28, ₹250.28, & ₹252.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹240.21, ₹238.14, & ₹234.14.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -49.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.58 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.24% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.