Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.29%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 245 and closed at 245.3. The stock reached a high of 248.05 and a low of 244.5 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 245.3, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81851.73, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 248.05 and a low of 244.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5244.92
10246.64
20243.57
50245.02
100256.13
300255.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 245.45, 246.76, & 248.19, whereas it has key support levels at 242.71, 241.28, & 239.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -35.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.64 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.59% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 0.29% today, currently at 245.3, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.15% each respectively.

