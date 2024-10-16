Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 243.85 and closed at 243.15. The stock reached a high of 245.50 and a low of 243.05 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 243.15, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81711.45, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 245.5 and a low of 243.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5245.38
10246.15
20243.94
50244.79
100255.96
300255.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 247.66, 250.88, & 253.62, whereas it has key support levels at 241.7, 238.96, & 235.74.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.62 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.62% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -0.29% today to trade at 243.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.13% each respectively.

