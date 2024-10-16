Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹ 243.85 and closed at ₹ 243.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 245.50 and a low of ₹ 243.05 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹243.15, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81711.45, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245.5 and a low of ₹243.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 245.38 10 246.15 20 243.94 50 244.79 100 255.96 300 255.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹247.66, ₹250.88, & ₹253.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹241.7, ₹238.96, & ₹235.74.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.62 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.62% with a target price of ₹286.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}