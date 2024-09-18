Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.13%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 239.4 and closed at the same price of 239.4. The highest price reached during the day was 240.65, while the lowest was 238.25. Overall, the stock maintained stability, closing unchanged from its opening price.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 239.4, -0.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83264.42, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 240.65 and a low of 238.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5236.81
10239.33
20245.55
50249.09
100259.76
300252.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 240.7, 241.9, & 243.15, whereas it has key support levels at 238.25, 237.0, & 235.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -67.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.72% with a target price of 286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -0.13% today to trade at 239.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Equitas Small Finance Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.22% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
