Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.13%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹ 239.4 and closed at the same price of ₹ 239.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 240.65, while the lowest was ₹ 238.25. Overall, the stock maintained stability, closing unchanged from its opening price.

At 18 Sep 11:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹239.4, -0.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83264.42, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹240.65 and a low of ₹238.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 236.81 10 239.33 20 245.55 50 249.09 100 259.76 300 252.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹240.7, ₹241.9, & ₹243.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹238.25, ₹237.0, & ₹235.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -67.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.72% with a target price of ₹286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.