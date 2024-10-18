Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.87%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 241.75 and closed at 243.90. The stock reached a high of 244.60 and a low of 238.00 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 243.9, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81058.27, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 244.6 and a low of 238 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5244.23
10245.28
20244.42
50244.45
100255.56
300255.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 244.96, 247.81, & 250.42, whereas it has key support levels at 239.5, 236.89, & 234.04.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.57 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.26% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 0.87% today to trade at 243.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

