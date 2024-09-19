Bank Of Baroda share are down by -2.27%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 239.75 and closed at 232.35. The stock reached a high of 241.65 and a low of 231.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 232.35, -2.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83112.33, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 241.65 and a low of 231.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5237.60
10238.23
20245.17
50248.48
100259.55
300252.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 240.3, 242.5, & 244.1, whereas it has key support levels at 236.5, 234.9, & 232.7.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -11.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.46 & P/B is at 0.96.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -2.27% today to trade at 232.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Punjab National Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBank Of Baroda share are down by -2.27%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

428.65
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
14.8 (3.58%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.10
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-5.35 (-3.18%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

127.60
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3.65 (-2.78%)

Tata Power

432.25
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-8.4 (-1.91%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,195.70
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
50.8 (4.44%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,349.05
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
57.1 (4.42%)

NTPC

428.95
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
15.1 (3.65%)

K P R Mill

889.00
11:56 AM | 19 SEP 2024
30.05 (3.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue