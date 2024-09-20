Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹238, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84416.74, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹239.5 and a low of ₹236.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 238.60 10 237.66 20 244.35 50 247.76 100 259.34 300 252.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹241.67, ₹246.93, & ₹252.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹231.07, ₹225.73, & ₹220.47.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -6.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.41 & P/B is at 0.95.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.