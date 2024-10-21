Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.52%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 247.45 and closed at ₹ 246.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 251.15 and a low of ₹ 246.45 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹246.7, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80978.61, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹251.15 and a low of ₹246.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 244.47 10 244.70 20 245.04 50 244.58 100 255.13 300 255.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹251.66, ₹255.66, & ₹262.56, whereas it has key support levels at ₹240.76, ₹233.86, & ₹229.86.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.73 & P/B is at 1.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.93% with a target price of ₹286.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}