Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 3.41%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 228.65 and closed at 236.40. The stock reached a high of 236.95 and a low of 228.65 during the day.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:29 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 236.4, 3.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78048.12, up by 1.16%. The stock has hit a high of 236.95 and a low of 228.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5243.22
10251.39
20249.18
50245.26
100249.84
300257.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 237.42, 246.18, & 254.97, whereas it has key support levels at 219.87, 211.08, & 202.32.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 36.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.91 & P/B is at 0.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.83% with a target price of 288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 3.41% today to trade at 236.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.2% & 1.16% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
