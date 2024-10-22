Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -2.67%, Nifty down by -0.46%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 245 and closed at ₹ 239.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 245.05 and a low of ₹ 238.3 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹239.15, -2.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80857.28, down by -0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245.05 and a low of ₹238.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 244.47 10 244.70 20 245.04 50 244.58 100 255.13 300 255.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹249.58, ₹253.57, & ₹255.94, whereas it has key support levels at ₹243.22, ₹240.85, & ₹236.86.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -40.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.73 & P/B is at 1.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.59% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.